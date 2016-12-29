Man wanted for felony parole violation arrested near Plattenvill - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man wanted for felony parole violation arrested near Plattenville

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Robert L. Taylor, 32. (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office) Robert L. Taylor, 32. (Source: Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office)
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A convicted felon is off the streets thanks to an arrest made by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, says Sheriff Leland Falcon.

A deputy was traveling southbound on LA 308 near Plattenville Tuesday night when he noticed a vehicle parked just off the road. The deputy stopped to investigate and discovered the vehicle was disabled. The driver, later identified as Robert Taylor, 32, of Bayou Vista, was unable to produce a driver's license.

The deputy was able to identify Taylor and through a criminal records check, determined Taylor was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a felony parole violation.

Taylor was previously convicted on charges of second degree battery, illegal possession of stolen things, and simple burglary. Taylor was arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center, where he was booked and awaits transfer to the Department of Corrections.

