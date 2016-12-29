Man wanted for felony parole violation arrested near Plattenville

A convicted felon is off the streets thanks to an arrest made by the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, says Sheriff Leland Falcon.

A deputy was traveling southbound on LA 308 near Plattenville Tuesday night when he noticed a vehicle parked just off the road. The deputy stopped to investigate and discovered the vehicle was disabled. The driver, later identified as Robert Taylor, 32, of Bayou Vista, was unable to produce a driver's license.

The deputy was able to identify Taylor and through a criminal records check, determined Taylor was wanted by the Louisiana Department of Corrections for a felony parole violation.

Taylor was previously convicted on charges of second degree battery, illegal possession of stolen things, and simple burglary. Taylor was arrested and transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center, where he was booked and awaits transfer to the Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.