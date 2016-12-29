Three arrested after Magnolia Woods prostitution bust

Yu Bai, 20, Lian Ma, 41, and Yinliu Shi, 36, were arrested on charges of prostitution after an investigation of their Kimbro Dr. residence. Source: WAFB

Three Baton Rouge individuals are behind bars after authorities say they were involved in prostitution at their Magnolia Woods residence.

On December 28, detectives with the Baton Rouge City Police Narcotics Division responded to several prostitution complaints at the 600 block of Kimbro Drive.

Once alerted to the possible prostitution, detectives set up surveillance on the residence, which they observed several vehicles pull into the driveway, stay for a brief period, then leave.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Yu Bai, along with 41-year-old Lian Ma, and 36-year-old Yinliu Shi, all of Baton Rouge, exited their residence and began walking on Starling Lane when detectives made contact with them.

When asked if he could speak English, Bai told authorities that he understood, but could only speak a little, while Ma and Shi stated they did not speak any English.

Upon confirming that he and the women lived there, Bai gave detectives permission to search the premises, where they found a handwritten ledger and $825 in plain view on the kitchen table.

In the residence there were two rooms, both of which didn’t contain any personal items, just beds, towels, and condoms, authorities say.

Based on training and experience of detectives, they determined the incident was consistent with street level prostitution, which prompted them to search Backpage, an ad posting website frequently used for prostitution. Detectives found several ads soliciting sex for money, offering a two girl special.

According to detectives, when they called the number on the ad, Bai’s phone began to ring.

Bai told detectives that he was only a “manager” stating he was not the “Big Boss.”

All three were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of prostitution.

