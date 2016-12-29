Troopers arrest woman in connection with Juban Road deadly hit a - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Troopers arrest woman in connection with Juban Road deadly hit and run

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Debra Bridges (Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office) Debra Bridges (Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
GREENSBURG, LA (WAFB) -

A woman was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a deadly hit and run crash that happened on December 20.

Louisiana State Police reported Debra Bridges, 49, of Greensburg, is facing charges in the death of Corey Peeples, 36, of Denham Springs.

Troopers said the evidence collected shows Bridges was driving a blue 2001 Ford F-150 that hit and killed Peeples as he was walking on Juban Road in Livingston Parish.

Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said Bridges and her truck were found at her home in Greensburg around 2 a.m. 

Bridges was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of hit and run and obstruction of justice. Her bond was set at $35,000.

Lee added Bridges’s truck was taken to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for processing.

RELATED STORY:

Denham Springs man killed in hit and run crash on Juban Rd.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man wanted for shooting on Jan 8 arrested

    Man wanted for shooting on Jan 8 arrested

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:49:50 GMT
    Irvon McKay, 24 (Source: EBRSO)Irvon McKay, 24 (Source: EBRSO)

    A man wanted for a shooting that wounded a man back in January was arrested on Friday, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report.

    More >>

    A man wanted for a shooting that wounded a man back in January was arrested on Friday, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report.

    More >>

  • Man flees officer, crashes, and dies, leaves 1 injured

    Man flees officer, crashes, and dies, leaves 1 injured

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:33:36 GMT
    Source: Bryan Blon PhotographySource: Bryan Blon Photography

    According to officials, Baton Rouge Police responded to a car crash on the morning of April 1 just before 11 a.m. The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Choctaw Dr. in Baton Rouge, just blocks away from a deadly shooting that took place earlier that morning.

    More >>

    According to officials, Baton Rouge Police responded to a car crash on the morning of April 1 just before 11 a.m. The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Choctaw Dr. in Baton Rouge, just blocks away from a deadly shooting that took place earlier that morning.

    More >>

  • 2 year old child left at home, alone for over fourteen hours

    2 year old child left at home, alone for over fourteen hours

    Saturday, April 1 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-04-01 23:54:06 GMT
    Wendy Jackson, 24 (Source: EBRSO)Wendy Jackson, 24 (Source: EBRSO)

    A Zachary woman has been arrested for child desertion, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Friday, March 31 about a two-year-old child being left at home alone.

    More >>

    A Zachary woman has been arrested for child desertion, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Friday, March 31 about a two-year-old child being left at home alone.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly