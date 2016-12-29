Troopers arrest woman in connection with Juban Road deadly hit and run

A woman was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a deadly hit and run crash that happened on December 20.

Louisiana State Police reported Debra Bridges, 49, of Greensburg, is facing charges in the death of Corey Peeples, 36, of Denham Springs.

Troopers said the evidence collected shows Bridges was driving a blue 2001 Ford F-150 that hit and killed Peeples as he was walking on Juban Road in Livingston Parish.

Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said Bridges and her truck were found at her home in Greensburg around 2 a.m.

Bridges was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of hit and run and obstruction of justice. Her bond was set at $35,000.

Lee added Bridges’s truck was taken to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for processing.

