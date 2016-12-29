LSU practices in warm Orlando ahead of Citrus Bowl

What's a bowl week without a little fun? LSU junior quarterback Danny Etling was wearing senior center Ethan Pocic's No. 77 jersey for practice in Orlando on Wednesday, as the Tigers prepare to face Louisville in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

If you've watched any of the bowl games on television this season, you've seen some pretty unpleasant destinations. Some stadiums were cold, with people bundled up in the stands. Orlando is not one of those destinations. It was 82 degrees Wednesday afternoon at very plush Celebration High School, which is surrounded by some very nice condos and palm trees.

The LSU Tigers practiced at the school after eating more than 4,000 wings at a Buffalo Wild Wings Tuesday night. The workout gave the Tigers an opportunity to burn off some of those calories from that outing.

"[It’s] Coach O's official first game as the head coach and I think it really sets up how our offseason goes,” said junior fullback J.D. Moore. “This is sort of the stepping off point from the platform in which we go forward as a team, so I think it means a lot."

"I just like that all the team is together,” said sophomore defensive back Donte Jackson. “We bring guys that have never traveled all year, so it's just fun to be with those guys and bond with your team for a week. Just to be out here having fun, not trying to put every day into the game, but mostly just trying to connect with your teammates and have fun and enjoy the atmosphere."

"I think everyone is kind of not looking at a huge big picture of everything,” Etling added. “I think we're all just focused on the task at hand with beating Louisville and we'll let everything else play out as it does."

The LSU Tigers sold only 4,600 tickets of their 9,500 allotment as of Wednesday. There is a lot of speculation for the reasons why. One is obviously the economy being down after the floods of August and another is the fact that many LSU fans invested to make that trip to Green Bay, Wisconsin to see LSU lose to the Wisconsin Badgers to start the season.

