Police believe fight sparked shooting in parking lot that left 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Police said they believe a shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized early Thursday morning was the result of a fight involving others.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the man who was killed as Tharius Cutno, 32, of Darrow. The other victim's name was not released, but investigators said he is 31 years old. He was last listed as stable.

Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD said the shooting happened in a parking lot on North Foster Drive near Jefferson Avenue around 2 a.m.

Detectives said they have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

