House fire claims 1 life, 2 others suffer second-degree burns - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

House fire claims 1 life, 2 others suffer second-degree burns

Posted by WAFB Staff
East Washington Street near Arizona Street (Source: WAFB) East Washington Street near Arizona Street (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One person is dead and two others suffered severe burns after a house caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on East Washington Street near Arizona Street around 1 a.m. 

Mark Miles with BRFD said flames were seen coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived on the scene. 

He added two people made it out alive, but were taken to the hospital with second-degree burns, while the third was bedridden and was found dead inside the house. The victim’s name was not released.

Authorities said it took just under a half-hour to get the fire under control. They added the house had significant fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but investigators said foul play is not suspected.

    A man wanted for a shooting that wounded a man back in January was arrested on Friday, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report.

    According to officials, Baton Rouge Police responded to a car crash on the morning of April 1 just before 11 a.m. The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Choctaw Dr. in Baton Rouge, just blocks away from a deadly shooting that took place earlier that morning.

    A Zachary woman has been arrested for child desertion, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Friday, March 31 about a two-year-old child being left at home alone.

