House fire claims 1 life, 2 others suffer second-degree burns

One person is dead and two others suffered severe burns after a house caught fire early Thursday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on East Washington Street near Arizona Street around 1 a.m.

Mark Miles with BRFD said flames were seen coming from the back of the house when firefighters arrived on the scene.

He added two people made it out alive, but were taken to the hospital with second-degree burns, while the third was bedridden and was found dead inside the house. The victim’s name was not released.

Authorities said it took just under a half-hour to get the fire under control. They added the house had significant fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but investigators said foul play is not suspected.

