Assistant DA: Case of Walmart baby exposes problem in state law

A man wanted for a shooting that wounded a man back in January was arrested on Friday, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report.More >>
According to officials, Baton Rouge Police responded to a car crash on the morning of April 1 just before 11 a.m. The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Choctaw Dr. in Baton Rouge, just blocks away from a deadly shooting that took place earlier that morning.More >>
A Zachary woman has been arrested for child desertion, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Friday, March 31 about a two-year-old child being left at home alone.More >>
State Fire Marshal investigators continue to look into the circumstances of a residential structure fire where the body of a 96-year-old woman was recovered Friday night, March 31.More >>
Freshman Eric Walker fired a career-high seven innings and senior shortstop Kramer Robertson blasted a two-run home run, but it was not enough as Texas A&M's Walker Pennington hit a three-run blast in the ninth inning to push the Aggies to a 4-3 series win against LSU.More >>
April's pregnancy continues, but keepers promise we are "getting there."More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
The CCU cheerleading team has been suspended indefinitely pending a conduct investigation, according to a statement from a university official. A cheerleader said an investigator with the CCU Police came to their practice Wednesday night and explained to the team a letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution.More >>
The Coastal Carolina University Cheerleading team has apparently responded to claims of prostitution and other misconduct allegedly made in an anonymous letter sent to the school’s president, calling them false accusations that have led to harassment on campus and on social media.More >>
Evansville police have made an arrest in the Aleah Beckerle case.More >>
