Mayor Holden cuts ribbon for greenway path project in Baton Rouge

Kip Holden, in his last ribbon cutting as mayor, opened another part of the greenway, which is being built across Baton Rouge for bicycles and people on foot Tuesday afternoon.

Officials cut the ribbon at the corner of 5th St. and North Boulevard's promenade. The bike path ties into the median walkway that leads to the middle of Town Square.

“This says we are an inclusive neighborhood. We're looking out for the health and welfare of people, letting them know that we're going for the best for them, because it's going to mean that Baton Rouge will not settle for anything less,” said Mayor Holden.

The completed greenway goes from North Boulevard to Capitol Lake on the other side of the state capitol, and with more construction, will eventually lead all the way to Memorial Stadium.

