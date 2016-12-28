Mayor Holden cuts ribbon for greenway path project in Baton Roug - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mayor Holden cuts ribbon for greenway path project in Baton Rouge

Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Kip Holden, in his last ribbon cutting as mayor, opened another part of the greenway, which is being built across Baton Rouge for bicycles and people on foot Tuesday afternoon.

Officials cut the ribbon at the corner of 5th St. and North Boulevard's promenade. The bike path ties into the median walkway that leads to the middle of Town Square.

“This says we are an inclusive neighborhood. We're looking out for the health and welfare of people, letting them know that we're going for the best for them, because it's going to mean that Baton Rouge will not settle for anything less,” said Mayor Holden.

The completed greenway goes from North Boulevard to Capitol Lake on the other side of the state capitol, and with more construction, will eventually lead all the way to Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man wanted for shooting on Jan 8 arrested

    Man wanted for shooting on Jan 8 arrested

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:49:50 GMT
    Irvon McKay, 24 (Source: EBRSO)Irvon McKay, 24 (Source: EBRSO)

    A man wanted for a shooting that wounded a man back in January was arrested on Friday, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report.

    More >>

    A man wanted for a shooting that wounded a man back in January was arrested on Friday, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report.

    More >>

  • Man flees officer, crashes, and dies, leaves 1 injured

    Man flees officer, crashes, and dies, leaves 1 injured

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:33:36 GMT
    Source: Bryan Blon PhotographySource: Bryan Blon Photography

    According to officials, Baton Rouge Police responded to a car crash on the morning of April 1 just before 11 a.m. The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Choctaw Dr. in Baton Rouge, just blocks away from a deadly shooting that took place earlier that morning.

    More >>

    According to officials, Baton Rouge Police responded to a car crash on the morning of April 1 just before 11 a.m. The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Choctaw Dr. in Baton Rouge, just blocks away from a deadly shooting that took place earlier that morning.

    More >>

  • 2 year old child left at home, alone for over fourteen hours

    2 year old child left at home, alone for over fourteen hours

    Saturday, April 1 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-04-01 23:54:06 GMT
    Wendy Jackson, 24 (Source: EBRSO)Wendy Jackson, 24 (Source: EBRSO)

    A Zachary woman has been arrested for child desertion, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Friday, March 31 about a two-year-old child being left at home alone.

    More >>

    A Zachary woman has been arrested for child desertion, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Friday, March 31 about a two-year-old child being left at home alone.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly