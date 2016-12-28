Family of hit and run victim begs suspect to come forward

On North 22nd St. in Baton Rouge, a crowd gathered with bright balloons Wednesday night. Hugs were exchanged with greetings as families and friends arrived. To a passerby, it looked almost like a belated holiday block party. However, the tiny shards of window glass and spray paint markings under their feet revealed this gathering had a more somber purpose.

Driving home Christmas Eve, 53-year-old Connie Lathers was rear ended on North 22nd St. by a Ford F-150 truck. She was killed in the collision. According to police, the truck then crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head on. Investigators say the driver abandoned the truck and ran from the scene, which stretched down an entire block of 22nd St., where Lathers' family gathered Wednesday night to remember her.

“She loved God. She was just a holy person, a strong person, that everyone leaned towards her, against her,” said Lathers' youngest daughter, Latercia Wright.

Police have not yet found the driver. Investigators are hopeful someone along the busy road saw something that can lead officers to a suspect. “We want to get this guy, we want to put him in jail,” said BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr.

Wright has her own message for the driver. "We'll forgive him. We just want him to turn himself in. Don't be a coward, just give these people the peace that they need in their hearts,” said Wright.

If you know anything that can help in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

