Officials encourage safety during New Year's Eve fireworks shows

As many people prepare for their fireworks shows to ring in the new year, deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s Office encourage people to make safety a priority.

Owner of Kauffman's Fireworks in Port Allen, Michael Kauffman, said his business is booming ahead of the biggest eve of the year. "Fireworks sales have been pretty decent and we're anticipating a good New Year's Eve," Kauffman said.

But as customers look to get the most bang for their buck, deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s Office are also hitting the stands to make sure New Year’s Eve celebrations are safe. Some of the things officials are looking for are fire extinguishers, no smoking signs, updated licenses, and proof that the fireworks being sold are legal.

Whether a small fizzle or a breathtaking bang, officials say it's important to be safe this holiday. Deputies say people should always have water nearby, use safety goggles when lighting something, and never re-light a firework.

Perhaps the most important thing when preparing for a fireworks show is to read all the warnings and instructions on every purchased item. "Just read all the labels and don't hold anything in your hand other than sparklers,” Kauffman said. “You can hold those, but just keep way away from your body and just be safe."

Fireworks are banned within Baton Rouge city limits. Those who wish to still ring in 2017 with fireworks are encouraged to attend a professional show.

Local events can be found here.

