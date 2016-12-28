Two arrested in Hammond after half a million in cocaine found in - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Two arrested in Hammond after half a million in cocaine found in vehicle

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Julio Cesar Cisneros and Maria Delores Daniel (Source: LSP) Julio Cesar Cisneros and Maria Delores Daniel (Source: LSP)
Source: LSP Source: LSP
HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) -

According to Louisiana State Police, two people were arrested Wednesday on I-12 near Hammond after nearly half a million dollars worth of cocaine was found in their possession.

Just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, LSP troopers conducted a traffic stop on I-12 E near I-55 in Hammond. The driver and passenger were both arrested after they were found to be in possession of approximately 16.3 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of $464,550.

The vehicle, a 2014 Ford F-150, was being driven by Maria Delores Daniel. She was pulled over for a traffic violation, and during the course of the stop, troopers became suspicious of criminal activity and requested written consent to search the vehicle. Troopers received written consent and received an alert to the vehicle by K9 Rex. 

During the search, troopers discovered the cocaine in the vehicle. Daniel and her passenger, Julio Cesar Cisneros, were both arrested and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for possession of over 400 grams of cocaine.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

