Baby 'Olivia' to remain in state custody for time being

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) -

Baby "Olivia," the newborn infant who was found in a trash can in the bathroom inside the Walmart in New Roads, will remain in state custody for the time being, says DCFS officials.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will place Olivia with a foster family. The DCFS secretary has suggested the baby be placed with a foster family that is able to handle a medically fragile child, seeing as the baby is still in recovery.

Meanwhile, DCFS will begin assessing family members that could potentially care for Olivia down the road. However, the secretary again stressed they need to be able to handle the child’s welfare needs.

“This is a newborn baby that has suffered a lot of trauma. This child is going to need medical care, and so there may be family that’s willing to care for the child, but really doesn’t have the capacity to care for the critical need infant that this is,” said  DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters.

Sometime in the next 45 days, the case will go to court again, at which time a judge could either put the child in custody of a family member or leave her in the custody of the state. If put in custody of the a family member, the state may be asked to provide family services.

The New Roads Police Chief says as of Wednesday evening, Olivia is up to 6 lbs in weight and is breathing on her own, but is still in the hospital.

The baby's mother, Kyandrea Thomas, 34, who was also arrested in 2009 in connection to the hot car death of a 3-year-old girl, was arrested in connection to the case and is currently incarcerated in Pointe Coupee Parish.

