BRPD arrests man in connection with fatal Education St. shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

BRPD arrests man in connection with fatal Education St. shooting

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Johnny Matthews, 33. (Source: EBRSO) Johnny Matthews, 33. (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Education St. on December 23.

Johnny Matthews, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting, which resulted in the death of Charles Porter. A Crime Stoppers tip assisted in his arrest.

Matthews was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

RELATED: BRPD identify man found dead on the street in fatal Education St. shooting

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man wanted for shooting on Jan 8 arrested

    Man wanted for shooting on Jan 8 arrested

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:49 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:49:50 GMT
    Irvon McKay, 24 (Source: EBRSO)Irvon McKay, 24 (Source: EBRSO)

    A man wanted for a shooting that wounded a man back in January was arrested on Friday, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report.

    More >>

    A man wanted for a shooting that wounded a man back in January was arrested on Friday, according to an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report.

    More >>

  • Man flees officer, crashes, and dies, leaves 1 injured

    Man flees officer, crashes, and dies, leaves 1 injured

    Saturday, April 1 2017 9:33 PM EDT2017-04-02 01:33:36 GMT
    Source: Bryan Blon PhotographySource: Bryan Blon Photography

    According to officials, Baton Rouge Police responded to a car crash on the morning of April 1 just before 11 a.m. The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Choctaw Dr. in Baton Rouge, just blocks away from a deadly shooting that took place earlier that morning.

    More >>

    According to officials, Baton Rouge Police responded to a car crash on the morning of April 1 just before 11 a.m. The crash occurred in the 5400 block of Choctaw Dr. in Baton Rouge, just blocks away from a deadly shooting that took place earlier that morning.

    More >>

  • 2 year old child left at home, alone for over fourteen hours

    2 year old child left at home, alone for over fourteen hours

    Saturday, April 1 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-04-01 23:54:06 GMT
    Wendy Jackson, 24 (Source: EBRSO)Wendy Jackson, 24 (Source: EBRSO)

    A Zachary woman has been arrested for child desertion, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Friday, March 31 about a two-year-old child being left at home alone.

    More >>

    A Zachary woman has been arrested for child desertion, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Friday, March 31 about a two-year-old child being left at home alone.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly