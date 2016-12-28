BRPD arrests man in connection with fatal Education St. shooting

The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Education St. on December 23.

Johnny Matthews, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting, which resulted in the death of Charles Porter. A Crime Stoppers tip assisted in his arrest.

Matthews was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

