Garbage pickup, recycling guidelines for the holidays in EBR Parish

East Baton Rouge Parish offices will be closed on January 2 in observance of the New Year holiday.

Garbage, both in cart and out of cart woody waste/bulky items, and recycling will be picked up on January 2. The North Landfill will remain closed for the holidays and will reopen on Tuesday, January 3.

The extended operating hours previously scheduled for January 5 are no longer necessary since garbage will be collected as usual.

All clean, folded cardboard boxes are accepted inside or next to the curbside recycling bin. Wrapping paper should be placed inside the recycling bin. No tissue paper or foil will be accepted for recycling.

Residents who need to report a missed recycling collection or who would like a recycling bin should call the Citizen Service Call Center at 225-389-3090.

Recycling drop-off is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at Waste Connections, located at 7923 Tom Dr. Christmas trees are not accepted at this drop-off location.

