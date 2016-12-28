Driver arrested after manhunt near Burbank and Lee; one suspect still on the loose

Louisiana State Police has arrested the driver involved in an incident Wednesday at Kenilworth Parkway and Highland Road. They are still searching for the other suspect.

The driver arrested has been identified as Devante Roberson, 18, of Baton Rouge. He is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and no driver's license.

According to the probable cause report, an officer was traveling east on Burbank west of Gardere when he observed a white Dodge Charger traveling west at a high rate of speed. After activating his radar, the officer confirmed the vehicle was traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The officer activated the vehicle's lights in order to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not stop. The vehicle continued to Ben Hur Rd. and made a right turn into an apartment complex, when a passenger emerged from the vehicle with a gun in his hand.

According to officials, the vehicle then continued at speeds exceeding 70 mph up Lee Dr. and made a right on Highland Rd., where the officer lost sight of the vehicle. The officer later observed the vehicle pull into the Place du Plantier Apartments on Lee Dr. where a black male suspect, later identified as Roberson, fled on foot behind the complex.

An exhaustive search of the area yielded no results until Roberson's brother was detained in the area looking for him. The brother put officials in contact with the Roberson's mother (the registered owner of the vehicle), who was with him. Officials met with the mother and Roberson and took him into custody.

While the vehicle was being processed at the LSP Crime Lab, a half-smoked marijuana cigarette was found on the driver's seat.

Authorities are still on the hunt for the passenger in this incident. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police Department are helping with the search.

