Image of cougar in Louisiana turns out to be a hoax

Cougar allegedly spotted in Tangipahoa Parish that was actually taken in Oklahoma. (Source: Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

The Cougar Network has determined that the image of a cougar allegedly taken in Louisiana actually came from a trail cam in Oklahoma.

The image was photoshopped into an image of a site in Tangipahoa Parish that the network's staff visited after receiving the report.

Agents received a second trail cam photo of a cougar. They said the photo was taken in Tangipahoa Parish six days before a previous cougar photo that was posted on the LDWF Facebook page. It has been confirmed that this second photo was not taken in Louisiana, but was taken in Oklahoma.

Officials said the first cougar was seen in northeast Louisiana on November 23. They added an LDWF biologist conducted a site investigation that confirmed the authenticity of a trail camera picture submitted to the department.

LDWF said it would like anyone who has cougar pics on their trail cameras to submit them for documentation purposes.

The images should be emailed to mdavidson@wlf.la.gov with the date and location of the picture.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.