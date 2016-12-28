Independence man found shot to death inside a Hammond home - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Independence man found shot to death inside a Hammond home

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Wednesday morning.

The Hammond Police Department identified the victim as Darius Latin, 22, of Independence.

Investigators reported the shooting happened inside a home on Whitmar Drive just after 2 a.m.

Detectives have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

