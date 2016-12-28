Fire destroys house on Terrace Avenue - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Fire destroys house on Terrace Avenue

Posted by WAFB Staff
Terrace Avenue near Mc Calope Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Terrace Avenue near Mc Calope Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Charred rubble is all that remains as a result of a house fire in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.

It happened on Terrace Avenue near Mc Calope Street a little before 4 a.m.

It is unknown if there were any injuries or whether anyone lived at the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

