Crews respond to fire at Eden Point Apartments

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Firefighters were called out to a fire at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

It happened at Eden Point Apartments on Old Hammond Highway in Baton Rouge around 3:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

