Menorah lit for Hanukkah at State Capitol

Tuesday night, the holy observance of Hanukkah took place at the state capitol.

As many gathered to remember the miracle of old Jerusalem, the fourth candle on the menorah was lit. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne lit the candles at the event.

Each night of Hanukkah, a new flame is added, not just on capitol-sized candles, but in the homes of believers who celebrate the holiday as well.

