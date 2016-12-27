1 dead in two vehicle wreck on Hwy. 70 in Assumption Parish

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, one person is dead following a two vehicle wreck on Hwy. 70 Spur near Plattenville.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, December 27 around 8 p.m. Other injuries were reported, but the condition of those victims is currently unknown.

Louisiana State Police Troop C is working the wreck.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update the story with more information as it becomes available.

