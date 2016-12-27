Girl Scouts to celebrate 100 years of selling cookies; Baton Rouge area sales begin Jan. 13

This season will mark 100 years of selling cookies for Girl Scouts. Well before Girl Scout cookies were produced nationally, members baked and sold cookies on their own, all the way back to 1917.

Since then, girls all over the country have learned skills to become leaders. Selling cookies not only helps Girl Scouts earn money, but also plays a huge role in teaching girls essential life skills that will stay with them forever. In fact, 57 percent of Girl Scouts alumnae say the program was key to the development of the skills they now possess.

"Everyone has a special place in their heart for Girl Scout cookies. Not only do they taste delicious, but our customers know that by purchasing Girl Scout cookies, they are helping girls to fulfill their dreams, follow their passions, and change the world," said Alisha Moore, chief customer experience officer of Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

To commemorate 100 years, Girl Scouts will be selling S'mores cookies this year for the very first time. The new cookie is a crispy graham cookie double dipped in creme icing and finished with a chocolate coating.

"The Girl Scouts S'mores is sure to be a fast favorite of Girl Scout cookie fans and Girl Scouts alike," said Moore.

In the Baton Rouge area, Girl Scouts will begin taking cookie order on January 13. Girls will sell cookies at booth location throughout the area February 24 through March 12. Nine cookie varieties will be offered, including Trios, Thin Mints, Shortbreads, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, and Thanks-A-Lots. Cookies will be $4 per box, with the gluten-free Trios at $5 per box.

All proceeds will help fund troop activities, maintain properties, train and recruit volunteers, and support council initiatives.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East serves girls in grades K-12 in the following parishes:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Livingston

Orleans

Plaquemines

Pointe Coupee

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. Helena

St. James

St. John

St. Mary

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Terrebonne

Washington

West Baton Rouge

West Feliciana

For more information, call 225-733-8220 or visit www.gsle.org.

