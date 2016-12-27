Ascension Parish announces Christmas tree drop-off location

Ascension Parish president Kenny Matassa announces the parish government will hold a Christmas tree drop-off event Tuesday, January 3 through Sunday, January 15 at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Rd. After residents enter the main gate on St. Landry Rd., the drop-off location will be located in the unpaved parking lot on the left side as you enter the property. Signage will be in place to direct residents as they enter the property.

All decorations and tree stands must be removed from trees before drop-off. For more information about the event, call Allene Burris, parish environmental manager, at 225-450-1308.

