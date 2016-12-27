US 190 to be closed for paving Dec. 27-29

The Department of Transportation and Development wants to remind residents that US 190 from the East Baton Rouge Parish line to LA 16 will be closed Tuesday, December 27 through Thursday, December 29 for asphalt milling and paving.

The road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, with at least one lane open in each direction.

To avoid the construction zone, motorists are advised to take I-12 as an alternate route. DOTD also asks that motorists drive carefully and slowly through the construction zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

