Red Stick Revelry 2016 kicks off in Baton Rouge

Final preparations are being made for Red Stick Revelry 2016 on New Year’s Eve in downtown Baton Rouge. Red Stick Revelry, now in its fourth year, features a 9-foot LED-lighted Red Stick that rises at noon and drops at midnight with fireworks over the Mississippi River. This year’s events will include special activities aimed at recognizing Baton Rouge’s historical significance, as well as activities for kids.

WAFB-TV will broadcast the event live on New Year's Eve beginning at 11:35 p.m. on December 31.

Beginning at 11 a.m. in the North Boulevard Town Square, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries, Visit Baton Rouge, and Red Stick Revelry kick off the celebration with "Red Stick Rising."

There will also be a ceremony with Visit Baton Rouge at noon, where the organization will present a plaque commemorating the bicentennial of Baton Rouge, which will be permanently displayed alongside existing memorials at Galvez Plaza.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., hands-on arts will be available for kids with artists, Readers Theatre, Bloco Jacaré Samba drummers, the dedication of a bicentennial plaque for downtown, face painting, a fun fitness routine for all ages, singing of Auld Lang Syne, and a special birthday cake for Baton Rouge. For a full schedule of events, click here.

James Linden Hogg, the 2015 Louisiana State Fiddle Champion, will perform historic songs from the soundtrack of early America, and the Red Stick will ascend 60 feet above Town Square in preparation for the evening countdown.

Red Stick Revelry emcee, Andre Moreau, kicks off the evening activities at 7 p.m. on The Crest Stage in Galvez Plaza with live performances by popular local band “Bread Pudd’n” and Red Stick Revelry favorite “Phat Hat” taking the stage from 9 p.m. until midnight.

