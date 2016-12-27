EBRSO seeks suspects who allegedly stole $8,000 in merchandise from clothing store

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is actively seeking suspects who allegedly robbed Hana's Fashion on Siegen Ln. back on Thursday, December 15.

Around 8 p.m. on December 15, detectives responded to Hana's Fashion on 7018 Siegen Ln. in response to a robbery. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with an employee, who advised three black males entered the store wearing hoodies. The employee advised that the three men walked around the store for about ten minutes before grabbing clothing and running out of the store.

As they ran from the store, the employee followed them and attempted to tackle one of them, when a second suspect said "I have a gun." At that point, the employee no longer attempted to apprehend the suspects.

Officials say the suspects were seen entering a gold Saturn with a temporary tag and a plastic bag on the rear passenger side window. They were able to flee with approximately $8,000 worth of clothing.

If you have any information in this case, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.