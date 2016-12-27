EBRSO seeks Central vehicle burglary suspects

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help identifying and locating two suspects who allegedly burglarized two vehicles in Central.

Around 3 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, deputies were dispatched to the 10900 block of Shoe Creek Dr. in reference to two vehicle burglaries. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the victim, who reported his 2015 Ford F150 and his wife's 2007 Lincoln MKZ had both been burglarized while parked under the carport of the residence.

Surveillance video was reviewed and showed two suspects walking up to the home. Both were wearing hooded sweatshirts and long pants. Both suspects had their hoods pulled up and appeared to be wearing gloves as well. The video shows the two suspects rummaging through the vehicles before leaving the home.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-389-5000. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. Call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.

