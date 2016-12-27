Deputies arrest Donaldsonville man wanted on domestic battery; home invasion charges

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Donaldsonville man who is accused of breaking into a home Monday.

Deputies reported they were dispatched to a home on Houmas Street in Donaldsonville in reference to a burglary in progress. They added after arriving on the scene they learned that Daniel London, 30, allegedly forced his way into a home, damaging the front door and breaking the deadbolt.

According to investigators, once London was inside he hit a woman, who he reportedly knows, and then left.

London is booked in the Ascension Parish Jail, and arrested on charges of home invasion, second-offense domestic abuse battery, and violation of a protective order.

