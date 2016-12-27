Homeowners in EBR await property tax notices

All the talk about tax season has some homeowners wondering about property taxes, particularly in East Baton Rouge Parish where so many homes flooded in August.

According to the tax assessor’s website, 2016 tax notices will go out to East Baton Rouge property owners January 4 and will be due January 31.

Homeowners with questions are urged to call the Sheriff's Office at 389-4810 for more information.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.