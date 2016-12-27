FIRST ALERT WEATHER: isolated showers expected later today

TODAY: AM DENSE FOG; mostly cloudy, scattered showers, warm - a high of 78°

TONIGHT: a few isolated showers – areas of fog – a low of 64°

TOMORROW: EARLY FOG; mostly cloudy, 30% rain coverage; a high of 77°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

~Once again this morning, our “low” only dropped into the upper 60°s - we “should” have a morning low in the lower 40°s in late December

~FOG proved to be somewhat problematic during the morning commute – initially, the viewing area wasn’t under an “advisory” (the SW parishes were); but as visibility become more and more limited, a DENSE FOG ADVISORY was issued (canceled as of 9:00 a.m. but the NEW ORLEANS METRO AREA continues under an “advisory” until NOON.)

~Overall, very little change in this TOO WARM "spring-like" forecast – at least over the course of the next 48 hours; however, by Thursday, another stronger cold front will push southward.

~This won’t bring widespread instability – (no severe weather expected), only areas of scattered showers (30% - 40% coverage) BUT, a return of northerly winds AND a dramatic drop in temperatures will definitely be noticeable.

~Friday morning expect early morning readings in the upper 30s/an afternoon high only in the mid/upper 50s - but, these chilly temperatures likely won’t last long, as a surface ridge building in behind the front quickly shifts east and allows for the return of a southerly flow out of the Gulf.

~So, that means "moderating" temperatures and increasing chances for a “wet forecast” as the year comes to an end … scattered rain by Saturday afternoon, possibly more widespread overnight New Year’s Eve and into the first day of the New Year.

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 27 … 82° (2015); 22° (1935)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 27 … 63°; 42°

