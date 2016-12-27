"Hiding Behind The Mask" group hosts toiletry drive

Hiding Behind The Mask is an advocacy organization in town that works to help people work through emotional, mental and domestic issues.

This week, the organization is working to make sure those in need have basic necessities.

The group is hosting a toiletry drive called "From My Soul To Yours Winter Care Kits." The event will be held at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard on Friday, December 30 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers will begin setting up at the Main Library around 11 a.m.

Organizers are asking for these items:

Towels

Tissue

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Soap

Shampoo (travel size)

Combs

Brush

Socks

Sanitizer

Sanitary pads (women)

Water

New/gently used jackets

Blankets

Snack bags

Volunteers are also needed to help pack the winter care kits. Donations can be dropped off by contacting Karonda Rowley or Penny Albert-Charles at hidingbhindthemask@gmail.com or by calling 242-9022.

Distribution for the winter care kits will happen in the following week.

Hiding Behind The Mask was created in 2015. It originally launched as a domestic violence awareness group but it has branched out its services. The group serves women, men and children who may be suffering from emotional, mental or physical pain.

Rowley said services fall under a large umbrella, but she wants the community to know that there is an organization that people can turn to, even if they just need someone to talk to.

"It's a platform that allows everyone to be able to open up and know that basically their pain or what they are feeling is okay," Rowley said. "You're not alone. Everybody is hiding something. I may sit on the side of her and not know that when she goes home she doesn't have power, she doesn't have electricity, she's hungry. Some child may be at school that's being bullied and when they go home, their parents, they may say, 'How are you doing?' and to keep from being talked about or getting in trouble, they'll just walk around and shield that."

