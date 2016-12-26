Statue of St. Mark in Gonzales vandalized - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Statue of St. Mark in Gonzales vandalized

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
GONZALES, LA (WAFB) -

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reports that the 42-year-old statue of St. Mark at St. Mark Catholic Church in Gonzales has been vandalized.

Officials say the incident may have occurred either early Monday morning or Sunday night.

Anyone with information that may help in the investigation should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-8300.

