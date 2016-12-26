1 man injured in shooting on Clayton Dr. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 man injured in shooting on Clayton Dr.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Clayton Dr. Monday afternoon.

Officials say the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 26 and that one male victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

