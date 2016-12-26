Attempted murder suspect leads police on chase that ends on interstate

Police said a man wanted for allegedly shooting at someone led them on a chase that ended on I-110 Monday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Julius Bess, 28, is accused of shooting at a man at Nelson’s Trailer Park on Victoria Drive on December 5 after an argument. Investigators said no injuries were reported.

According to the probable cause report, an officer in an unmarked unit spotted Bess in a car in the parking lot of a business on Scenic Highway near US 190 around 3 p.m. The report added the officer and two fully marked units tried to pull over the car at the intersection of Fairfields Avenue and Plank Road.

Officials said instead of stopping, the driver continued and led the officers on a chase, speeding through several residential neighborhoods. They added the suspect finally stopped on I-110 South at Government Street around 3:30 p.m., blocking the left lane for about 15 minutes.

Bess is charged with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and flight from an officer. Bond has not been set.

