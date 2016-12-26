Audit finds BRCC needs to improve record of notifying students of delinquent accounts

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released a recent report that Baton Rouge Community College needs to improve its record of notifying students of any delinquent accounts.

It came after the community college was audited between the period of July 2015 and June 2016.

BRCC is required to transfer any delinquent accounts to the Department of Justice for collection.

The audit found the school sent notices to students too late.

During the time frame, investigators found that the total amount of student tuition and fees owed to the school totaled more than $1.5 million.

The school has responded, saying it has a corrective action plan which should be fully implemented by March 2017.

To view the full audit report, click HERE.

