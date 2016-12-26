LOSFA provides college bound students help with filling out forms

The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance is setting up at a high school basketball tournament to help college bound students with their forms.

The office is trying to raise the application completion rate in Baton Rouge. Currently, only about 44 percent of people who start the form actually finish it.

The event will be happening at Tara High School from Monday through Thursday.

Monday (12:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Tuesday (11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Wednesday (12:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Thursday (2 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.)

Officials said they will have rooms located near the gym to assist parents and students.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.