Officials announce La. taxpayers can begin filing state income taxes on Jan. 23

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) announced Monday that it will begin accepting 2016 state individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

It is the same date that the IRS will begin accepting federal tax returns.

The deadline to file state taxes is Monday, May 15.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing. Taxes can be filed electronically at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/fileonline.

Officials said they are focusing on protecting against tax fraud with enhanced security measures.

LDR said it could take as long as 60 days to process electronic returns, while the wait to receive returns filed by paper could be as long as 14 weeks.

LDR offers many tips to taxpayers, including important flood recovery information

Click here for more

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.