Louisiana residents must file state taxes by midnight

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) reminds residents the deadline to file 2017 state taxes is Monday, May 15. Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) reminds residents the deadline to file 2017 state taxes is Monday, May 15. Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing.More >>
Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.More >>
Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance locating a suspect believed to be behind multiple vehicle burglaries.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance locating a suspect believed to be behind multiple vehicle burglaries.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 15.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 15.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>