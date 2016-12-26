Louisiana residents must file state taxes by midnight - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Louisiana residents must file state taxes by midnight

Posted by WAFB Staff
Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB) Louisiana State Capitol (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) reminds residents the deadline to file 2017 state taxes is Monday, May 15.

Taxpayers are encouraged to file electronically for the fastest, most error-free return processing. Taxes can be filed electronically at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/fileonline.

Officials said they are focusing on protecting against tax fraud with enhanced security measures. 

LDR said it could take as long as 60 days to process electronic returns, while the wait to receive returns filed by paper could be as long as 14 weeks.

LDR offers many tips to taxpayers, including important flood recovery information

Click here for more

