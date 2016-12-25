Police search for driver who ran off after deadly crash

Police are trying to find a driver who ran away after a deadly crash Saturday evening in Baton Rouge.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Connie Lathers, 53.

Investigators said the hit and run crash happened on North 22nd Street near Gayosa Street just before 8 p.m.

Detectives said their investigation so far shows a 2002 Ford F-150 was headed north on North 22nd at a high rate of speed when it rear-ended a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Lathers, causing her to lose control of the car. They added the truck then crossed the center line and hit the front end of a 2003 Lincoln Navigator.

Authorities said Lathers was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The passenger’s name was not released and the condition is unknown. Police said the driver of the Lincoln was not injured.

According to investigators, the driver of the F-150 ran off before police arrived. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

