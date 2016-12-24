State biologists offer update on False River fish kill

State biologists have an update on the massive fish kill at False River in Pointe Coupee Parish that occurred back in late October.

Officials say the waterway has just now returned to normal. Tens of thousands of tiny fish washed up along the shores back in October. At the time, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries blamed the scene on dramatic changes in oxygen levels.

Biologists say the fish kill was likely not caused by the recent drawdown of False River.

