Christmas Eve house fire reported in Plaquemine

The Plaquemine Fire Departments responded to a house fire in Plaquemine around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, December 24.

The fire occurred at a house on Guidry St. in Iberville Parish. No injuries were reported in this incident. The one occupant of the home was able to get out uninjured.

Officials say the house is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

