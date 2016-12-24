Contractor robbed by family of one his workers while repairing flood damaged home

A man is in custody after authorities say his cousin robbed a contractor, which he knew about, while repairing a flood damaged home.

On Friday, December 23, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery complaint. Upon arrival, police made contact with two victims, who say they were robbed at gunpoint by at least one man that entered the residence with a semi-automatic gun.

One of the victims, who is a contractor, told deputies they were in the house doing post-flood repairs.

According to victims’ statements to authorities, while working on the home with Jeremy Linton, 24, Dwayne Hills, 22, allegedly entered through an unlocked front door and pointed a silver, semi-automatic gun at the two victims. Hills is Linton's cousin.

After demanding money, the contractor emptied his pockets and threw his wallet on the floor, which contained $1,100 in cash, as well as a cell phone. The other victim did not have anything of value to be stolen, authorities say.

The contractor told authorities seconds before the robbery, he observed a blue Honda Element SUV pull up and park in front of the house. He said he knew the vehicle belonged to Hills because he also worked for him less than two months prior. The contractor told deputies he thought Hills was simply picking Linton up or speaking with him.

The contractor also told authorities over the course of 20 or more years, he has given employment to Linton, his father, brother, and several other members of Linton’s family.

The male victim told authorities he noticed when Hills entered, Linton jumped out of a rear window as if he knew what was about to happen.

EBRSO deputies were eventually able to locate Linton and take him into custody.

After interviewing him, Linton told authorities he had no idea his cousin was about to come to the house and rob the victims. He said he speaks with his cousin several times a day and gives his location every time they speak, so Hills knew his location during the time of the robbery, but states he had no clue he was coming to rob the victims.

When asked why he jumped out of the window, Linton told authorities he did not know it was his cousin and only heard the sound a gun “racking” and jumped out because he felt a robbery was about to take place.

With the information presented to them, authorities believe Linton had prior knowledge of the incident and subsequently arrested and charged him on felony armed robbery and theft.

As of 4 p.m. on December 24, Hills is still at large with a warrant out for his arrest.

