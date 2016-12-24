Impairment suspected in wrong way crash in EBR Parish that left 1 dead

Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle wreck on US 61 south of LA 964 in East Baton Rouge Parish that claimed the life of one man.

Hayes Davenport, 54, of Baker was killed as a result of the wreck.

The initial investigation by LSP revealed the crash occurred as Davenport was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US 61 in a 2002 Mercury Gran Marquis, while at the same time, Sara-Ann Pierson, 24, of Zachary was traveling northbound on US 61 in a 2007 Chevy Equinox. While traveling the wrong way on US 61, Davenport's vehicle struck Pierson's vehicle head-on.

Davenport was properly restrained at the time of the crash, but suffered fatal injuries nonetheless. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office. Pierson was also properly restrained and sustained serious injuries. It is suspected that Davenport was impaired at the time of the wreck. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.

