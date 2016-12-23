Victim identified in fatal shooting at Spanish Arms Apartments

At first glance, Ashley Ryan and her 11-year old daughter, Lyndsey, look like a normal mother and daughter, but they’ve had to overcome obstacles that aren’t normal. At the age of three, Lyndsey suffered what would the first of many seizures. She was later diagnosed with epilepsy.More >>
At first glance, Ashley Ryan and her 11-year old daughter, Lyndsey, look like a normal mother and daughter, but they’ve had to overcome obstacles that aren’t normal. At the age of three, Lyndsey suffered what would the first of many seizures. She was later diagnosed with epilepsy.More >>
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Monday that the names Matthew and Otto would be retired from use as storm names during the Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced on Monday that the names Matthew and Otto would be retired from use as storm names during the Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: ~Fog may become more problematic overnight and during the early commute Tuesday.More >>
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: ~Fog may become more problematic overnight and during the early commute Tuesday.More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars in Ascension Parish on a handful of charges after he was caught "hanging around abandoned homes."More >>
A Baton Rouge man is behind bars in Ascension Parish on a handful of charges after he was caught "hanging around abandoned homes."More >>
On Monday, a group of prison reform advocates and formerly incarcerated people will discuss ways to get fewer people behind bars.More >>
On Monday, a group of prison reform advocates and formerly incarcerated people will discuss ways to get fewer people behind bars.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.More >>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
The girls were traveling under an employee travel pass that includes a dress code, a United spokesman said.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
A decomposed body was found under a house near Walterboro Sunday, the Colleton County Sheriff's Office said.More >>
Colleton County deputies have confirmed a decomposed body was found under a house near Walterboro Sunday.More >>