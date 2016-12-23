Victim identified in fatal shooting at Spanish Arms Apartments

The housing market and insurance can be a tricky thing, especially after something as devastating as the August 2016 floods. Councilwoman Erika L. Green will be hosting a Post Flood Insurance Seminar focusing on selling or buying gutted homes, and legal remedies for insurance issues.More >>
The housing market and insurance can be a tricky thing, especially after something as devastating as the August 2016 floods. Councilwoman Erika L. Green will be hosting a Post Flood Insurance Seminar focusing on selling or buying gutted homes, and legal remedies for insurance issues.More >>
A Pierre Part man has been arrested after Assumption Parish officials say he was forcefully taking items from an elderly man in a grocery store.More >>
A Pierre Part man has been arrested after Assumption Parish officials say he was forcefully taking items from an elderly man in a grocery store.More >>
A man from Geismar has been arrested following a reported argument on Sunday night that left one man in critical condition following an alleged stabbing.More >>
A man from Geismar has been arrested following a reported argument on Sunday night that left one man in critical condition following an alleged stabbing.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has established the Lt. Shawn Anderson Memorial Fund following the deputy's tragic shooting death on March 18.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has established the Lt. Shawn Anderson Memorial Fund following the deputy's tragic shooting death on March 18.More >>
At first glance, Ashley Ryan and her 11-year old daughter, Lyndsey, look like a normal mother and daughter, but they’ve had to overcome obstacles that aren’t normal. At the age of three, Lyndsey suffered what would the first of many seizures. She was later diagnosed with epilepsy.More >>
At first glance, Ashley Ryan and her 11-year old daughter, Lyndsey, look like a normal mother and daughter, but they’ve had to overcome obstacles that aren’t normal. At the age of three, Lyndsey suffered what would the first of many seizures. She was later diagnosed with epilepsy.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
Doctors say the 11-year-old’s burns come from prolonged exposure to Borax, one of the main ingredients in the popular craft project.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
The attorney for Dawn Drexel said his client was notified by the FBI that a search was taking place in Georgetown County Friday for the remains of Brittanee Drexel, according to WHEC in Rochester, N.Y.More >>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.More >>
NFL owners approved the Oakland Raiders' move to Las Vegas at the league meetings on Monday.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
Exhausted runner makes it over finish line with a little help.More >>
Exhausted runner makes it over finish line with a little help.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>