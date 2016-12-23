Victim identified in fatal shooting at Spanish Arms Apartments

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department have identified a man who was shot and killed at his residence Friday night.

On December 23, officers responded to a report of someone being shot in the 4300 block of Denham Street at the Spanish Arms Apartments.

Authorities have identified Kendrick Bell, 28, of Baton Rouge, as the victim who was shot and killed a little after 10 p.m. Witnesses say they heard three gunshots and ran outside.

Police say Bell was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The motive to this shooting is unknown, as investigations have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

