BRPD identify man found dead on the street in fatal Education St shooting

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department have identified a man who they say was found dead lying the street.

On the night of December 23, BRPD responded to the scene of a reported deadly shooting on the 500 block of Education Street., between Highland and Thomas H. Delpit.

Authorities say Charles Porter, 43, of Baton Rouge, was found lying in the roadway on Education Street, not far from his residence. They say he suffered injuries from a gunshot wound to the head around 9:10 p.m.

Porter was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say anyone having information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.