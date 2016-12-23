Organizations offer safe and free rides home during holidays

The holidays are primetime for parties and family gatherings, and many Baton Rouge area organizations are providing safe and sometimes free rides home as part of an effort to cut back on drunk driving.

“If their plan involves consuming alcohol, make sure you have a safe plan in place to get home,” said TFC Bryan Lee with Louisiana State Police. “Don't wait until the last minute to figure out, ‘How am I going to find a ride?’”

Law enforcement is gearing up during the holidays. In coming days, Baton Rouge Police Department officers will be working overtime on DWI enforcement. State Police will also be on the lookout.

One option for revelers is Uber, the rideshare service.

“We're extremely busy during the Christmas season,” said Victor Silvio, a driver for Uber. He spends his evening driving around town taking revelers home from bars.

“I know that they're getting home safely and everybody else is safe on the road at the same time,” Silvio said.

The chance to help people in this way is not an opportunity Silvio takes lightly. In May 2013, his son Christopher was killed by a drunk driver. A father of two young children, Christopher was just 25 years old.

“I couldn't believe it. He had two kids he left behind,” Silvio said.

He said he thinks of Christopher every time he picks up a customer.

“I don't have to have another parent getting that phone call saying that their child has been hit by a drunk driver,” Silvio said.

Besides Uber, there are other options to get home safely this holiday season.

In East Baton Rouge, Guy’s Towing is offering both free rides and tows. Their number is 225-275-6411.

Meanwhile, Yellow Cab taxis are making the usual rounds. Call them at 225-275-6411.

In West Feliciana Parish, the sheriff’s office is offering what they call a ‘Tipsy Taxi.’ Call dispatch at 225-784-3136, and they will send a deputy to pick you up and take you home.

