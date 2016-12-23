Woman arrested after allegedly leaving 6-hour-old infant in trash can in New Roads Walmart

As Lt. Shawn Anderson's funeral procession made its way to the burial site, hundreds of people lined the streets, including fellow law enforcement members, men, women, and children. For one little boy, going to the procession meant honoring the fallen deputy the best he could for the sacrifice he made.More >>
A Livingston Parish man is hospitalized with serious injuries after witnesses say he was stabbed by a man begging for money at a gas station on College Dr. in Baton Rouge.More >>
You’re mayor for a day. How would you spend the city’s tax dollars? An economic development organization has put up a website that allows visitors to attempt to balance the state budget.More >>
Three million Americans annually report tax identity theft and the IRS has paid out an estimated $5 billion in fraudulent returns for a single year. While cyber attacks pose a major threat, not all attackers are found online.More >>
Traffic can translate into frustrating delays in the Baton Rouge metro almost any day of the week, but the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has approved plans for several improvements at major intersections in Ascension Parish.More >>
The calf inside April the giraffe has become quiet, and keepers and vets are wondering if this is the calm before the storm.More >>
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office has arrested two chaperones and 21 students from two Montgomery private schools following two separate open house party incidents Wednesday and Thursday nights.More >>
If you have shopped at a Harbor Freight store in the last five years, you may be eligible for a refund.More >>
The wreck happened on I-77 southbound at mile marker 68.More >>
Officials say the dogs could be missing pets, and that some could have been "missing for a while."More >>
Jesse Edward Dickerson sobbed uncontrollably as a judge set his bond at $1 million Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman who worked at a local store was trying to help a motorcycle crash victim when she too became a victim.More >>
A wild night at Walmart after 30 people rushed the store and began tossing items from the shelves.More >>
A father and her daughter said the girl was selling water-filled balloons at school but school officials say they are sex toys.More >>
