Man rams ex-girlfriend's car, charged with attempted murder

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a wreck in the 1300 block of S Harell's Ferry Rd. when a man rammed the driver side of his vehicle into the side of his ex-girlfriend's vehicle.

Jeuane Michael Session, 37, jumped a curb and broadsided the driver side of the victim's vehicle with his car, causing the victim's vehicle to leave the roadway.

During the course of the accident investigation, it was learned that both parties had been romantically involved. The victim fled from Session and made a U-turn to avoid him.

According to police, Session stated that he did not know the victim and that he had never seen her in his life. He later stated he may have had sexual intercourse with her.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she then stated she and Session were dating and that she tried to break things off with him. She stated that he contacted her repeatedly and did not understand that she only wanted to be friends.

Session went to the victim's residence, but was refused entry. He is charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

